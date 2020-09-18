'Paws' before you pay
'Paws' before you pay
The Susquehanna SPCA is notifying people of warning signs that they may be buying from puppy mills.
Advertisement
Been on the internet today, youp tiktok is still ere ---up andruw deal.
Tom costel reports.
With a massi global dience... ttok is a stapof popue atntion.
Vanesspappas inrim heaof tiktok we arhere foe for e long run.
Tikk's partrship witoracle andwalmart r now.
"i have gen the deal myblee ktok's headquters in tes.... ttok - owned bychinese e - sa it hopes the me will aintain a expand" its"global he whilbringing 25,0 jobs" in e deal,ytedance wouldmaintain mn the ne'tiktok globa... with oracle andalmart holding 20% shp walmart onli through tiktokkaras turn it on tomrow.
The estion iswill it get wor?
And s this groupf people ke it bter?
...with orle tang over itsmerican erations safeguard uss dataoracle - whe chairman held a fdraiser earlierhis ye for presidentrump - nouncing will "operattiktok sye cloud" aajor step follong coern about ur data beingsharedp saturday: "it ll have nothito de perts...are sti concerned.kara w amican inforisprotected.
Ihythe.
P paws....p-aalpuppy mill a.
Anhe sas unched ks you tohl adtion fgrais aber olocal e humanesocied states.ther of susqueh sayshe puppymillsround l dictly to consurs.
And ofn timesconsumers have idea thy mills.f adoption isot what u want too.... staciehaynes saye dictor, susquehna spca 1::40 this that will givyou redl 44:46 1:44:7 an examplemight ber to s where the puy was bornwhere t puppy is ised.
Doeit go outsidend pl?
It does?
Eat...show methe fo go outnd get fresh r in 1:44:59 haynes says the only way to stop puppy mills....is to stop doing business with them.
The first day of fall