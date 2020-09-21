Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

Family Video in Terre Haute and Sullivan set to close

Another another store is closing due to covid-19.

Some local family video stores are closing.

District manager kristin drisko says the shut down of family video for 5 weeks was not what the company needed.

She says that sped up the closing process.

The stores closing are in sullivan, and in terre haute on south 25th street.

The terre haute store is closing its doors after 20 years.

Drisko says the stores are planning to close mid to late october.

"you know i ran this store as a manger i ran the greencastle store as a manager a long time ago, and i do get emotional.

You know it's like the end of an era."

Family video says the store family video family video says the store on fort harrison road in terre haute will remain