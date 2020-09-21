Rossville arson case

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

Rossville believe a trailer fire over the weekend is a case of arson.

Are investigating a trailer fire they believe was intentionally set.

News 12's winston reed spoke to the property owner for his take on what may have happened.

"one of the neighbors had called me and said this trailer was on fire."

Richard dixon owns this trailer which burned over the weekend.

Dixon who rents the trailer out, says his tenants invited someone over the night of the fire.

"they had just been out and met the guy.

He seemed like a nice guy."

One tenant says she was threatened shortly before the fire erupted.

The guy that i rented from mother was here and he had left and left his mother here.

He 's just running down the road and come back from my understanding.

After he had left the guy pulled out a knife on her and she got scared and ran out and took off.

Then they said they came back and the trailer was on fire.

Dixon tells news 12 the trailer is a total loss and he had no insurance to back it up.

No one is said to be injured from the incident.

"nobody was hurt other than you know the fear she was in, his mother.

Just the shock of him pulling a knife on her."

Dixon says his former tenants did reach out to the american red cross for assistance.

Rossville p.d.

Is closing in on a possible suspect.

A silver lining, dixon is relieved that his home and neighbors home, which sits about 15 yard away from the trailer, was not effected.

I think the rossville fire department responded fairly quickly.

They had to get it pretty quick to get it to a minimum that it is and keeping the neighbors from catching a fire as well.

