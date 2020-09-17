Elementary students in KC area prepare to go back to school
A few school districts in the Kansas City metro will allow elementary school students to learn in-person again.
Pre-K through third-grade students return to class in Wilson CountyPre-K through third grade will be returning to school every day this week in Wilson County as part of the school district's phased approach to sending kids safely back to school.
Bay Area Teachers Unions, Districts Wrangle Over Classroom ReopeningMore elementary schools in Bay Area counties are starting to reopen with waivers but school districts within those counties and teachers' unions have to reach agreements before kids come back to the..
WPTV tours new elementary and middle school that will open Monday in Boca RatonA brand new elementary and middle school will open just days from now in Boca Raton.