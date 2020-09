Deion Sanders hire to have economic impact on Jackson

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 days ago

IT HAS ALREADY CREATED ALANDSLIDE OF POSITIVE NATIONALPRESS.

BUT THATCOVERAGE COULD LIKELY PRODUCEPROCEEDS BYWAY OF MORE FANS AND MORETOURISTS..FORTHE METRO AREA.PEOPLE WHO COME FOR THE PRIMETIMEGAME...AND STAY FOR OTHERTHINGS.

THE IRON HORSE GRILL SITS ON THEEDGE OF THE J-S-U CAMPUS...ALREADY BANKING ONTHE INCREASE IN BUSINESS WILLCOMEFROM JSU HOME GAMES NOW.

ANDYNESENSON/IRONHORSE GRILL GENERAL MANAGER:9ANYTHING INDRECTLY THAT IS GOINGTO DRIVE TRAFFIC WE WILLINDIRECTLY SEE THE BENEFITWHETHER IT IS AT LUNCH, DINNEROR TO GO.THE SANDERS HIRE AT JSU ISEXPECTED TOPRODUCE BIGGER GAME DAY CROWDS.THAT, INTURN, BRINGS THE HOPE OF MOREJACKSONVISITORS.RICKEY THIGPEN/VISIT JACKSONPRES.

& CEO: ONE FOOTBALL GAMEFOR JACKSON STATE BRINGS ABOUT 5TO 8 MILLION DOLLARS TO JACKSONMISSISSIPPI.

DEON SANDERS ISGOINGTO FILL SOME STANDS.

SO IF WEGET THAT 5 TO 8 TO TURN TO 10 TO15THEN IT IS A WIN WIN FOR THEENTIRE JACKSON COMMUNITY.THE NFL HALL OF FAMER IS A BRANDTO HIMSELF...GARNERING NATIONALRECOGNITION ANCOVERAGE ON A HOST OF ON AND OFFFIELDTOPICS.JEFF RENT/GREATERJACKSON PARTNERSHIP INTERIMPRESIDENT: YOU ALSO HAVE THENATIONAL MEDIATALKING ABOUT JACKSON STATE IPULLED UP ESPN AND IT WAS ONE OFTHE TOP STORIES ON ESPN.

RENTSAYS THAT NATIONAL MEDIAATTENTION ALONE COULD PRODUCEMAJOR DIVIDENDS...IN GETTINGPEOPLE TO LOOK AT ANDTALK ABOUT THE GREATER JACKSONAREA....IF THE CHAMBER TRIED TO BUY THATKIND OFMEDIA EXPOSURE IN ADS ORCOMMERCIALS..IWOULD BE MASSIVELY EXPENSIVE.JEFF RENT/GREATEJACKSON PARTNERSHIP INTERIMPRES.

& CEO: A MEDIA BUY OF THISCALIBER WOULD BE HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS IF NOTMILIONS OF DOLLARS FOR EVERYMENTION THAT YOU AREGETTING AND PEOPLE ARE TALKINGABOUT IT, THE PUNDITS, THEDIFFERENT SPORTS COMMENTATORSARE ALL TALKING ABOUT WHAT HECAN BRING TO JACKSON STATE.

WHICH PLANNERS HOPE WILL MEAN ADRAMATICINCREASE IN NOT ONLY GAME DAYCROWDS ...BUT THOSE WHO NOW MAYPLAN A TRIP TO JACKSONTO SEE A JACKSON STATE GAME WITHDEONSANDERS AND THEN STAY AN EXTRADAY TO SEETHE OTHER SITES ANDMUSEUMS...WHILE HERE.IN JACKSON SCOTT SIMMONS 16 WAPTNEWS.

