Police relations press conference

Community members came together to commend the Utica Police Department on their handling of an excessive force case.

Recent alleged misconduct of a utica policeoffs came together to commend the utica police department for how they handled it, and on the progress being made between law enforcement and the community.

News channel 2's caitlin irla reports.

"we want to applaud the utica police department, police chief mark williams, utica mayor palmieri, and district attorney scott mcnamara for the swift action taken as a result of the violent misconduct and police brutality inflicted upon kerwin taylor at the hands of a now suspended utica police officer."

Standing in kemble park... community activists and leaders coming together to send a message.

None "what we are doing here in this city is modeling the opportunity and possibility of how the black community can work together with law enforcement.

We feel that it's a model example of what we want law enforcement to do not only in this city but around the country."

Johnson believes u- p-d's swift action and transparency is leading the way for better relationships in the community.

"they forwarded the information that the community needed to know so we can build safety and that issue we always talk about which is trust."

Sergeant mike curley with u-p-d sent us a statement regarding this event.

Curley says in part... "the utica police department thanks and appreciates the support and acknowledgement of the community members who spoke today.

We make it one of our highest priorities to establish and maintain positive community partnerships that are mutually beneficial to all involved.

Another message that was conveyed... "this press conference is to distinguish the local black lives matter movement in utica from the radical elements who continue to insert themselves into blm events with it seems an agenda to exacerbate tensions between our community and law enforcement."

In utica, caitlin irla, news channel 2.

