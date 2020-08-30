Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday sought to discredit Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family's statement that her last wish was the next president appoint her successor, saying without evidence it could have been from someone else.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

"I would say on Friday or Saturday I'll be announcing the pick." As he prepares to announce his U.S. Supreme Court pick by the end of the week, moving quickly to fill the seat of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump on Monday cast doubt on a report from National Public Radio that said the late Justice dictated a statement to her granddaughter before her death, saying: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." TRUMP: "Yeah, it just sounds to me like it would be somebody else.

I don't, I don't believe.

It could be.

It could be.

And it might not be, too.

It was just too convenient." Trump sought to discredit Ginsburg's family's statement earlier on Monday during an interview on Fox & Friends, saying without evidence that it could have been "written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer" and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Those comments drew swift condemnation from Democrats.

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter: "Just when you think Trump can't get any lower, he burrows deeper into the cesspool of callous classlessness.

Democrats are united in fighting to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish." Representative Adam Schiff, who led impeachment proceedings against Trump, said: "Mr. President, this is low.

Even for you.

No, I didn't write Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union.

But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true." Trump said he would announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday and called on the Republican-controlled Senate to vote on confirmation before Nov.

3, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority ahead of his re-election bid.

MCCONNELL" "We're going to vote on this nomination on this floor." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would usher through a vote, but two Republican senators - Maine's Susan Collins and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski - said the chamber should not move forward with a Trump nominee before the election.

Four Republican senators in total would need to defect to block a confirmation vote.

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Ginsburg's dying wish should be honored.

BIDEN: "If I win this election, President Trump's nominee should be withdrawn.

And as a new president, I should be the one who nominates Justice Ginsburg's successor." Meanwhile, officials have arranged for Ginsburg to lie in repose outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and will lie in state at Statuary Hall on Friday, making her a trailblazer even in death as the first woman ever to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death injects new urgency into Second Amendment debate amid Supreme Court battle

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg injected fresh urgency into Trump's rhetoric and one of voters' most divisive struggles: guns.
USATODAY.com
Local thrift shop volunteers cherish connection to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Local thrift shop volunteers cherish connection to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Local thrift shop volunteers cherish connection to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refused to Step Down

 She could have had President Obama nominate her successor. But she didn’t get to the Supreme Court by letting other people tell her what she could do.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Sept. 21: Trump expects to make Supreme Court pick in days; Ginsburg honored at NYSE; UN marks 75th anniversary: Ellen..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump would prefer vote on Supreme Court nominee before election

 The president suggested his nomination could come Saturday, and he also said he's considering five women for the job.
CBS News

Pence says Trump has an "obligation" to quickly name Supreme Court nominee

 Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump's push to confirm a new justice to the Supreme Court before Election Day, telling "CBS Evening News" anchor..
CBS News
Senate leaders spar over Trump's intent to nominate [Video]

Senate leaders spar over Trump's intent to nominate

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "craven" for his intent to put President Donald Trump's to-be-determined Supreme Court nominee to a vote on the Senate floor before the 2020 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:21Published

Adam Schiff Adam Schiff U.S. Representative from California

What you need to know about the Trump impeachment inquiry

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff talk with Scott Pelley about the impeachment inquiry of..
CBS News

Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

 Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, baselessly claiming a statement released by the supreme court justice’s family..
WorldNews
Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

 What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden attacks Trump on virus as new milestone nears

 As the death toll in the United States nears 200,000 , Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden says the president "panicked, the virus was too big for him."..
USATODAY.com

Sudden Supreme Court vacancy shifts focus of Biden campaign

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN to discuss how the Biden campaign is changing its focus in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States


Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi says Democrats 'have our options' when asked about impeaching Trump if he replaces Ginsburg

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death less than two months before the election has fueled a fierce debate over the timing of her replacement.
USATODAY.com
Politics don't belong in COVID-19 vaccine research - Pelosi [Video]

Politics don't belong in COVID-19 vaccine research - Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be delivered one day early or one day later than it is ready and politics should not interfere in the development or distribution of a safe vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Pete Buttigieg Worried About SCOTUS Power Grab by Senate Republicans

 Pete Buttigieg believes there may be immediate consequences for the LGBTQ community -- as well as people with preexisting conditions -- if President Trump..
TMZ.com

Senate fight looms over the future of Supreme Court

 The political battle has already begun over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump could name is nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as soon as this..
CBS News

Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans hypocritical on Ginsburg replacement

 President Trump is planning to quickly nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reversing the stance Republicans took in 2016 when a..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Schiff, Schumer blast Trump for casting doubt on Ginsburg’s reported dying wish

Top congressional Democrats are pushing back against President Trump for casting doubt on the late...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, baselessly claiming a...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Capt_Art

twocan90 RT @LauraMitchel_1: Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg statement, wonders if it was written by Schiff, Pelosi or Schumer | TheHill https://t.co/… 12 minutes ago

OliverDWolf

That guy from Canada Kind of curious...what role would the US Supreme Court have on potential charges against Trump...especially if he i… https://t.co/ltuLoFEimA 33 minutes ago

crsphilly

DigitalGeneral 🇱🇷 RT @ukkuntryboy: ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ I love our President! He has his doubts about Ginsburg statement. He wonders if it was written by Schif… 45 minutes ago

LauraMitchel_1

Laura Mitchell -Parler @LminlvLm Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg statement, wonders if it was written by Schiff, Pelosi or Schumer | TheHill https://t.co/Ttx09ULgw2 1 hour ago

kathleea1

Kathleen Atkins Trump slimes everything. Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg statement, wonders if it was written by Schiff, Pelosi or Sc… https://t.co/xg1cpOWkME 1 hour ago

WiseAssSatire

Wise Ass Satire & Sarcasm Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg statement, wonders if it was written by Schiff, Pelosi or Schumer https://t.co/Bw1ZzahTeN 1 hour ago

glorioussnookie

Gloria J. Monroe Dictator Trump is showing his Ignorance ! Ginsburg was a True Liberal unlike Trump ! 😡 Trump casts doubt on Ginsb… https://t.co/EFrEEC0Jsb 1 hour ago

DjCowboy64

Rickey Randle Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish, saying Dems wrote it https://t.co/cmULSymMOV via @MailOnline 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump Says He's 'Obligated' To Name Replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Pres. Trump Says He's 'Obligated' To Name Replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS2's Dick Brennan has more on the Supreme Court showdown in Washington.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
Biden's False Claims [Video]

Biden's False Claims

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election [Video]

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election

The Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published