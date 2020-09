Beth Israel doctor responds to CDC guidance changes Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Beth Israel doctor responds to CDC guidance changes Dr. Sharon Wright, senior medical director of infection control and hospital epidemiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, answers the latest COVID-19 questions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MINUTES.EMILY: A MAJOR CHANGE IN SOMEGUIDANCE FROM THE CDC ABOUT HOWCORONAVIRUS CAN BE TRANSMITTED.HERE TO TALK IT THROUGH WITH USDR. SHARON WRIGHT, SENIORMEDICAL DIRECTOR OF INFECTIONCONTROL AND HOSPITALEPIDEMIOLOGY AT BETH ISRAELDEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.GOOD TO SEE YOU.RECENTLY, THE AGENCY SAID SAIDCORONAVIRUS COULD BE TRANSMITTEDIN THE AIR.THAT’S AFTER SEVERAL STUDIESSHOWED RESPIRATORY DROPLETS FRA COUGH OR SNEEZE, EVEN TALKING,COULD INFECT ANOTHER PERSON INCLOSE CONTACT.NOW, THE CDC REVERSED THAT.WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THATSHIFT?





You Might Like

Tweets about this