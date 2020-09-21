Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

A ribbon a ribbon cutting was held today to celebrate the re-opening of arby's in north terre haute.

The resturant fully remodeled the arby's on lafayette in terre haute arby's also presented not one but..

Two checks to local organizations.

It was thanks to the arby's foundation.

They gave "big brothers big sisters of wabash valley" 25-hundred dollars.

They also presented catholic charities food bank 14- thousand... 300 dollars.

Arby's say they hope they will do more than juat give food to customers.

"how brand purpose is to inspire smiles.

And that does beyond just getting you a really good roast beef sandwhich in our stores.

So we feel as stuers of our community its just our obligation.

" the arby's is now open for dine in and drive thru.

Again..

This is the location on