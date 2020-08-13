Global  
 

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. bank

Bibb County deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a north Macon bank Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 at wells fargo bank, on tom hill sr. blvd.

According to the sheriff's office, a man wearing all black clothing, a blonde wig, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face entered the bank and passed a note to the clerk demanding money before running away.

The man presented a letter, put his hand on his pocket, and demanded money so he was given an undisclosed amount of money, and then he left the bank on foot here is a photo from the bank's surveillance cameras of the suspect.

If you have




