Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues

Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues, in this clip from Monday (September 21).


Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas and Louisiana

Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday...
Waves rising as Beta approaches Galveston

Tropical Storm Beta is trudging towards Galveston, Texas, bringing more rain, wind and stress to a...
Weary Gulf Coast residents prep for Tropical Storm Beta, and maybe a foot of rain

Beta, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, was forecast to make landfall Monday or early Tuesday...
Galevston, Texas is flooded thanks to Tropical Storm Beta [Video]

Galevston, Texas is flooded thanks to Tropical Storm Beta

This video shows the series of flooded areas in Galveston, Texas that has caused damage to the town on September 21.

Tropical Storm Beta lashes Texas and floods roads [Video]

Tropical Storm Beta lashes Texas and floods roads

The flooded roads in Indianola, Texas are seen in this clip from September 21, with trucks braving the high water to get to their destination.

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta [Video]

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta

Waters along the coast of Texas are continuing to rise as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas and Louisiana on Monday morning (September 21). Not considered a major storm system, Beta's slow..

