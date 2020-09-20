|
|
|
Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:12s - Published
Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues
Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues, in this clip from Monday (September 21).
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •cbs4.com •HNGN •Newsmax •Belfast Telegraph •VOA News
|
Tropical Storm Beta is trudging towards Galveston, Texas, bringing more rain, wind and stress to a...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Beta, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, was forecast to make landfall Monday or early Tuesday...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|