Rain lashes down in Galveston, Texas as Tropical Storm Beta continues, in this clip from Monday (September 21).

Beta, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, was forecast to make landfall Monday or early Tuesday...

Tropical Storm Beta is trudging towards Galveston, Texas, bringing more rain, wind and stress to a...

Tropical Storm Beta is set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday...