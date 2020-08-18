Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’

People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19.

Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a serious increased risk of death,Public Health England (PHE) said.

Officials warned that both influenza andCovid-19 could be circulating at the same time as they urged people who areeligible to get vaccinated.

The flu vaccination programme has been expandedthis year so more people than ever will be eligible for a vaccine – up to 30million people in England.