Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’

Public Health England has launched a new campaign to support the mental healthof children, young people and parents. Professor Prathiba Chitsabesan, NHSEngland associate national clinical director for children and young people’smental health, explains why it is needed and how it aims to help
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire has described the government's decision to abolish Public Health England and form a new institution, the National Institute for Health Protection, by mid-September as "extraordinary" and exemplary of the government "blaming other organisations for their own mistakes." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time". Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a “single and relentless mission” of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:47Published
Tweets about this
SJW #Antiwaffle 🌹🌹@thepianomum Lansoprazole. But you need a prescription. I don't know anyone over fifty who doesn't take it. Cue: dw… https://t.co/3lQZr5jgTv 3 days ago
The virus most often behind the common cold is capable of preventing the flu virus.
It prevents the flu from infecting airways by jump-starting the body's immune defenses.
A study published Friday by..