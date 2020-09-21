Archbishop Moeller basketball standout dies in Dayton

Michael Currin, a University of Dayton freshman, died Monday morning.

Dayton police said they weren't sure what caused the injuries that led to his death — only that he was found badly injured on Wayne Avenue early Sunday morning.

Chief Richard Biehl suggested some evidence pointed to a hit-and-run but added only a coroner's evaluation could determine Currin's cause of death.