Archbishop Moeller basketball standout dies in Dayton
Michael Currin, a University of Dayton freshman, died Monday morning.
Dayton police said they weren't sure what caused the injuries that led to his death — only that he was found badly injured on Wayne Avenue early Sunday morning.
Chief Richard Biehl suggested some evidence pointed to a hit-and-run but added only a coroner's evaluation could determine Currin's cause of death.