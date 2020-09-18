Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deion Sanders new JSU head football coach

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Deion Sanders new JSU head football coach
Deion Sanders lands his first college head coach job at Jackson State.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Deion Sanders announces he'll coach Jackson St.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders will be the next head football coach at Jackson...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday


Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders as football coach

Two-sport athlete, on-air analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is expected to be...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

mridontsleep

Darnell Roberts RT @GoJSUTigers: Deion Sanders officially named the 21st head football coach at Jackson State University #CoachPrime Read more ➡️ https://… 12 seconds ago

charlie67102469

Humbled Beast RT @SportsCenter: Deion Sanders will be the next head football coach at Jackson State, he announced Sunday on his new podcast. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

CoasterWesley

Wesley Coaster RT @247Sports: Deion Sanders confirms plans to be the next head coach at Jackson State. https://t.co/LjwW3U4Ovu https://t.co/i69gwyrd6i 4 minutes ago

dkfdawg

Daniel Franck RT @ByPatForde: Forde-Yard Dash, Third Quarter: Deion Sanders immediately becomes the most accomplished former player now a current college… 4 minutes ago

L_Clayborne

Lauren Clayborne RT @TroyVincentSr: Congratulations @DeionSanders on becoming the new Head Coach at @JacksonStateU. #HBCU and Black excellence at its finest… 5 minutes ago

TrapAoa

TJ RT @WLBT: BREAKING: NFL great Deion Sanders in as new head football coach at Jackson State University. https://t.co/w4NqtRRey4 https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

KhalilSmitts8

🐘 RT @D_1andOnly_: Wow JSU really got Deion Sanders as their new head football coach. This gon be fun and lit for the SWAC lol 7 minutes ago

ScoresSwac

SWAC Scores and Updates RT @MarkBermanFox26: .@theswac Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland on @JacksonStateU naming Hall of Famer @DeionSanders the Tigers head coa… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Deion Sanders introduced as JSU head football coach [Video]

Deion Sanders introduced as JSU head football coach

It's official. Deion Sanders is the new head football coach for Jackson State University.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 21:40Published
Deion Sanders talks about state of youth football [Video]

Deion Sanders talks about state of youth football

Primetime on why he thinks football is essential amid the pandemic

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:01Published
Deion Sanders hire to have economic impact on Jackson [Video]

Deion Sanders hire to have economic impact on Jackson

Deion Sanders hire to have economic impact on Jackson

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:05Published