Paris Hilton says Being sent to behavioural school gave her 'trust issues'
Paris Hilton developed "trust issues" after being sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was a teenager.
Fili✨@eekum bokum makes myself a tshirt like that paris hilton "STOP BEING POOR" one but it says "STOP GETTING COVID" 9 hours ago
b a b y 🌸 g i r l @ParisHilton @YouTube I don't know how to describe how beautiful this documentary is. It says A LOT about our socie… https://t.co/t1G1z6wI4S 2 days ago
The Ignorant Noodle Paris Hilton comes out and says "I'm not stupid. It's been a character I played" and everyone in the world is bring… https://t.co/7PFGFWnDG7 3 days ago
Anya Volz Paris Hilton has accomplished true ego death to let people think that was the real her this entire time and just no… https://t.co/SxAbGUbtnD 3 days ago
A.A.C✨ Paris Hilton being an Aquarius just says so much 💀💀 3 days ago
Mamta Singhh RT @news18dotcom: Socialite Paris Hilton, counted as the original influencer by many, says she feels responsible for teenagers obsessed wit… 3 days ago
News18.com Socialite Paris Hilton, counted as the original influencer by many, says she feels responsible for teenagers obsess… https://t.co/GpquF0rYjl 3 days ago
City Times #ParisHilton admits she's responsible for kids being obsessed with #socialmedia, says she created a monster.… https://t.co/rq9fOGcC7y 3 days ago
Paris Hilton Opens Up to Drew About Her Traumatic Past and Experiences as a SurvivorParis Hilton explains why she decided to publicly share her abusive past in her documentary, This Is Paris, how she repaired her relationship with her mother, and the temptation of external validation.
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton rekindle friendshipKim Kardashian and Paris Hilton appear to be best pals again after going on a Friday night out.
'I helped create a monster': Paris Hilton feels 'responsible' for social media addictionParis Hilton feels "responsible" for the world's addiction with social media as she is the "original influencer".