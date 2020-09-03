Europe's COVID-19 crisis surges
Countries across Europe are declaring health emergencies as coronavirus cases rise.
COVID-19 crisis escalates across EuropeFrance has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours.
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgenceAt least 2,460 new infections were reported on Tuesday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August.
Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closuresThe coronavirus pandemic has seen many EU countries closing borders, potentially misapplying the rules of the Schengen visa-free travel area. Berlin is proposing new ways of keeping Europe's borders..