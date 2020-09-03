Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe's COVID-19 crisis surges

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Europe's COVID-19 crisis surges

Europe's COVID-19 crisis surges

Countries across Europe are declaring health emergencies as coronavirus cases rise.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US stocks set for big opening drop as politics and coronavirus roil investor sentiment again

7.45am: Big drop predicted US stock futures pointed to a near 450 point opening loss for the Dow...
Proactive Investors - Published

How the Covid-19 pandemic is changing urban mobility

The current necessity of social distancing is re-shaping urban transport. In several cities the...
WorldNews - Published

What Germany teaches the world in a crisis

Europe’s largest economy has overcome huge challenges in recent decades. John Kampfner goes in...
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe [Video]

COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe

France has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:20Published
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence [Video]

England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence

At least 2,460 new infections were reported on Tuesday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures [Video]

Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many EU countries closing borders, potentially misapplying the rules of the Schengen visa-free travel area. Berlin is proposing new ways of keeping Europe's borders..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:44Published