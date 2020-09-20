Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fargo Installment 4 Trailer - Outlaws

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Fargo Installment 4 Trailer - Outlaws

Fargo Installment 4 Trailer - Outlaws

Fargo Installment 4 Trailer - Outlaws - These two outlaws have prospects.

Meet Zelmare and Swanee when the all-new Fargo premieres 9/27 on FX.

Next day FX on Hulu.

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace.

Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fargo Season 4 - Rollercoaster [Video]

Fargo Season 4 - Rollercoaster

Fargo Season 4 Trailer - Rollercoaster These two outlaws have prospects. Meet Zelmare and Swanee when the all-new Fargo premieres 9/27 on FX. Next day FX on Hulu. The fourth installment of Fargo..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:45Published
Fargo Installment 4 Trailer [Video]

Fargo Installment 4 Trailer

Fargo Season 4 Trailer - Click Click Listen to the sounds of war. The all-new Fargo premieres September 27th on FX. Next day FX on Hulu. The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:15Published