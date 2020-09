Coming up on EastEnders... Frankie's interest in the Carter family starts to concern Mick.



Related videos from verified sources EastEnders Soap Scoop - Gray is questioned over Chantelle



Coming up on EastEnders... the aftermath of Chantelle's death affects many lives on Albert Square. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago EastEnders Soap Scoop! Ian's secret is exposed



Coming up on EastEnders... Dotty tells Sharon what Ian has been hiding. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:14 Published 3 weeks ago