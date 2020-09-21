Global  
 

OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14

OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET.

According to The Verge, the smartphone company promises that the phone will include "a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights".

In past years, OnePlus has used its T-series of phones as a half-step between its numbered flagships.

They typically feature modest improvements in similarly designed phones.

For example, last year, the OnePlus 7T featured a higher 90Hz refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 7 and added a third camera to the rear of the device.


