Herself movie

Herself movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: HERSELF follows the story of Sandra (Clare Dunne), who on the surface of it, is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in.

Beneath the surface, Sandra has a steely determination to change their lives for the better and when it becomes clear that there are no other options left to her, she decides to build it herself from scratch, drawing together a community of friends to support her.

Supporting cast includes Emmy nominated Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

HERSELF was directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!,Iron Lady) and co-written by Clare Dunne and Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did).