Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Herself movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Herself movie

Herself movie

Herself movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: HERSELF follows the story of Sandra (Clare Dunne), who on the surface of it, is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in.

Beneath the surface, Sandra has a steely determination to change their lives for the better and when it becomes clear that there are no other options left to her, she decides to build it herself from scratch, drawing together a community of friends to support her.

Supporting cast includes Emmy nominated Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

HERSELF was directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!,Iron Lady) and co-written by Clare Dunne and Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did).


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge to unite for a unique thriller titled FootFairy

With 2020 being a window for many firsts, &pictures, India's premium movie channel, takes a...
Mid-Day - Published

Mark Ruffalo wins Emmy 2020 for his double roles in I Know This Much Is True

Actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday (local time) took home his first Emmys in the acting category as he won...
Mid-Day - Published

Emmys 2020: Maria Schrader wins direction accolade for Unorthodox

German director Maria Schrader has won an Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

JaniRones

Ritz Crackers™ @satanspusssy Did you watch the movie? She was trying to turn HERSELF back into a person so she could meet the dead… https://t.co/hp2PTwdNhJ 20 seconds ago

apatricia38

Patrícia RT @MillaMarie98: @Zmasterp2000 @deethinks I'd like to remind you all that Mulan didn't need a man, and also didn't marry anyone at the end… 8 minutes ago

ambylw

Alyssa RT @tangerinebysheh: When we say Chungmuro, we say Son Ye Jin! 🙌 "8 stars that are entrusted with the success of a movie" Son Ye Jin came… 12 minutes ago

NellyUziVert

Nel RT @NellyUziVert: Does this***sound realistic or sum I just watched out of a movie... Two kids fell in love and everything is going per… 14 minutes ago

PAPantaloon

Awesome Pantaloons RT @TaylorLorenz: Except this movie doesn’t do any of those things. It was also directed by a woman describes herself as red pilled, sympat… 17 minutes ago

mileycyrus_word

Miley Cyrus' Words Hannah Montana : The Movie - Movie from 2009. It is about Miley losing herself to Hannah. Watch the movie for more information. 22 minutes ago

BennyJenkins10

Benny Jenkins In fact of the matter is cuties is more about a young girl trying to navigate how she sees herself in the world and… https://t.co/WKo2yDIEw1 23 minutes ago

ninaisrare

Nina Can Selena please do a documentary movie on herself please 🙏😭 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Once Upon a River Movie [Video]

Once Upon a River Movie

Once Upon a River Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, Once Upon A River is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane in 1970s rural..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published
Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Origami Samurai [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Origami Samurai

Kubo and the Two Strings movie clip - Kubo (Art Parkinson), using his shamisen to magically manipulate origami, tells the tale of the samurai warrior Hanzo and his quest to defeat the Moon..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:20Published
SHORTCUT Movie Clip - Kids on the Bus [Video]

SHORTCUT Movie Clip - Kids on the Bus

SHORTCUT Movie Clip - Kids on the Bus - Plot synopsis: The film follows a group of five classmates trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invades the road. Every passing minute..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:11Published