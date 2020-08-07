Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at many places in Mumbai on Monday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor were spotted among others. Shilpa Shetty was spotted with mother-in-law at a shop in Santacruz. Kareena Kapoor was snapped twice - once during a shoot and the second time in Bandra. Varun Dhawan was spotted in Juhu, donning a yellow face mask. Divya Dutta was also snapped outside Kromakay salon in Juhu.
Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.
An 8-ft-long python was rescued from under a car by snake catchers. Snake was rescued on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on September 21. Traffic was halted on the stretch for some time. The snake was handed over to the forest department which later released it in a forest in Thane district.
Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu, outside a studio for dubbing of her upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Sonali Bendre posed for shutterbugs outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Sussanne Khan was also snapped outside the same salon. She was seen wearing corona shield to prevent herself from the contagious disease.
Bollywood Actor Patralekhaa was seen in Mumbai's Juhu area. She was seen wearing a mask and also posing for the shutterbugs. Actor Arshad Warsi was spotted outside Dharma Productions in Andheri. Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt were snapped outside their residence after returning from Kokilaben Hospital. Sanjay Dutt is getting treated for cancer at the Kokilaben Hospital.
After sparking a controversy with her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ comment and being trolled by netizens, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will return to Mumbai soon. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha from 7th September.
Actor John Abraham was snapped outside his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. He wore casual black attire along with mask. John is yet to complete the shooting of Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer crime drama 'Mumbai Saga'. Meanwhile, actor Nushrat Bharucha was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her black attire.