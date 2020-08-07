Global  
 

Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora snapped in Mumbai

Actor Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu.

He looked hot in his sporty attire.

Varun also posed for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, Actress Amrita Arora was spotted with her family at Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra.

She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and kids.

The family also clicked for paparazzi.


