RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi

Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption.
"When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna.
The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar.
"I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill.
This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.
A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with an eye on the Bihar polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sushant was a star of the entire country but BJP is trying to reduce him to a Bihari star for political benefits. Chowdhury also said that Rhea Chakraborty and his family also had a right to seek justice. Responding to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that BJP would fight the polls on the plank of development. He said that their government had ensured that electricity, water and roads were provided in even the remotest areas and alleged that the opposition had no issues to contest the elections on. He further said that the opposition parties did no work when they were in power in the state and said that they cannot even speak on the topic of development. Watch the full video for all the details.
We will fight Bihar assembly elections on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 10. "We will fight the (Assembly) elections on the issue of development. We have fought and won elections on this issue in the past and we will do it again," said Modi.
In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
As the Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills, farmers in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the Parliament's decision. One of the farmers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set 2022 as the deadline for doubling the income of farmers but with the passage of these bills, this has been done in 2020 itself because farmers will be liberated from many hurdles such as selling their produce with more choices. Another farmer said that his community has finally gotten freedom after 70 years with the passage of these bills as they will now be able to sell their produce wherever they want.
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved the motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the House. MP Thaawarchand Gehlot seconded the motion. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. House's Chairman Venkaiah Naidu declared him as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive," said PM Modi. "This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties," said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated 'Har Gao Mein Optical Fibre' project. This project will work towards connecting 45,945 villages of Bihar through Optical Fibre Internet Service. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present during the inauguration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated 'Har Gaon Mein Optical Fibre' project. This project will work towards connecting 45,945 villages of Bihar through Optical Fibre Internet Service. While addressing at the event, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke on ruckus created by MPs of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha yesterday (September 20) during discussion on the agriculture bills. CM Kumar said, "It is highly condemnable and wrong as there is a way to put forward your views. Also, the farm bills that have been passed in Parliament are in favor of farming sector."
Paramedical students on September 16 held a protest march in Patna over their various demands. They demanded to restore Paramedical personnel on every position. The protestors raised issues like shortage of medical equipments in medical colleges and hospitals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the 'Namami Gange' project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.
The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren commented over High Court verdict where it cancelled the process of recruitment to 17, 572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts. CM Hemant Soren blamed previous Raghubar Das government over the issue. "Previous government should be questioned in the matter. Today court cancelled the process of recruitment of 17, 572 posts high school teachers. What will happened to their future? School teachers should have protest in front their residence (minister of previous government),"said Hemant Soren. "We will think on the matter and tried to find a way,"Hemant Soren added.