RJD created same ruckus when APMC Act was repealed in Bihar in 2006: Sushil Modi

Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption.

"When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna.

The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar.

"I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill.

This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.