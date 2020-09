Family asks strangers to send grandmother 100 cards for 100th birthday they can’t spend with her Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 02:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Family asks strangers to send grandmother 100 cards for 100th birthday they can’t spend with her Making it to 100 years is monumental, but finding a way to celebrate that milestone in the middle of a pandemic inspired an Illinois woman to go the extra mile to ensure her grandma’s birthday would not go unnoticed. 0

