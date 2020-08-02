Black Narcissus Trailer

Black Narcissus - Official Trailer [HD] - FX - Plot synopsis: Mopu, Himalayas, 1934.

A remote clifftop palace once known as the "House of Women" holds many dark secrets.

When the young nuns of St.

Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden.

Directed by Charlotte Bruus Christensen starring Gemma Arterton, Aisling Franciosi, Alessandro Nivola, Diana Rigg, Jim Broadbent, Gina McKee, Rosie Cavaliero, Patsy Ferran, Karen Bryson, Charlie Maher, Dipika Kunwar, Gianni Gonsalves release date November 23, 2020 (on FX; and Next Day on FX on Hulu)