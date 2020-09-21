Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon's Dominance Under Threat: Walmart, Instacart

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Amazon's Dominance Under Threat: Walmart, Instacart

Amazon's Dominance Under Threat: Walmart, Instacart

Hi!

Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 22.

I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today's news: Walmart and Instacart chip away at Amazon's ad dominance, Quibi mulls a sale, and Suzy raises $34 million.

Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Ad insiders say retailers like Walmart, CVS, and Instacart are starting to chip away at Amazon's advertising stronghold in the pandemic Patrick Coffee and Tanya Dua report that the pandemic has benefitted new e-commerce advertising platforms like CVS and Walmart.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart

Here are the top media and advertising stories from Business Insider for September 22.
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

ONmarketing_io

ONmarketing.io Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart #ONmarketing #marketing #ON… https://t.co/OmX2wZArzt 12 hours ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Amazon’s e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart READ MORE:… https://t.co/Iuh4U0tsdH 1 day ago

getreviewbox

Reviewbox Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart https://t.co/pg0yhX3RQq 2 days ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Amazon’s e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart READ MORE:… https://t.co/s5ZvqjOfWb 3 days ago

AmazonRetweet

AmazonRetweetBot RT @paima27: #Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from @Walmart and @Instacart https://t.co/bAW3HcMnqj @amazon #ecomm… 3 days ago

paima27

Fátima Saldívar A #Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from @Walmart and @Instacart https://t.co/bAW3HcMnqj… https://t.co/NejVcWHSwj 3 days ago

MediaMundiNews

MediaMundi Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart https://t.co/pD7bAPjcqv https://t.co/BfmfQrtSKf 4 days ago

weijgenberger

bill eijgenberger Amazon's e-commerce advertising dominance is under threat from Walmart and Instacart (via @BIAUS) https://t.co/RjQ4ahbJdY 4 days ago