Biden makes case to Wisconsin blue-collar voters

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:49s - Published
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday.

Gavino Garay has more.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday traveled to the critical swing state of Wisconsin, where the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed him leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in the state.

Forty-eight percent of respondents there said they would vote Biden-Harris on November 3rd, while 43% said they would vote Trump-Pence.

In Manitowoc, Biden slammed Trump for what he said was his poor record with the American blue-collar worker.

BIDEN: "Frankly, I've dealt with guys like Trump my whole life.

Guys from the neighborhood I come from who would look down on us because we didn't have a lot of money, or you parents didn't go to college.

Guys who think they're better than you.

Guys who inherit everything they've ever gotten in their life and they squander it.

Guys who stretch and squeeze and stiff electricians and plumbers and contractors, working on their hotels and casinos and golf courses, just to put a few more bucks in their pocket." Later on Monday, Trump visited the crucial battleground state of Ohio, where polls show a tighter contest.

From a podium in Dayton, Trump attacked Biden's labor record.

TRUMP: "Joe Biden spent the last 47 years shipping your jobs to China and foreign countries, you know that.

And I've spent the last four years bringing the jobs back to our country and back to Ohio." The rest of the Reuters/Ipsos poll findings from other key swing states, including Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona, which could tip the election in either direction, will be released on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The results are based on the online responses of likely voters, which includes responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov.

3 Election Day.




