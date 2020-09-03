Global  
 

The Glorias Movie (2020) - Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander

The Glorias Movie (2020) - Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander

The Glorias Movie (2020) - Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander

The Glorias Movie Trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and writing that has impacted generations.

In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir MY LIFE ON THE ROAD.

THE GLORIAS (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence -- from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond.

THE GLORIAS includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women's movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monae), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).

Directed by Julie Taymor starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Janelle Monae, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Midler, Monica Sanchez, Kimberly Guerrero release date September 30, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video and Digital)


