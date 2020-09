Here's a look at more fans outside of Allegiant Stadium with Alicia Pattillo.



Related videos from verified sources Fan talks about The Killers playing halftie



The Killers will be featured during the Raider's first home game. They will perform during halftime. 13 Action News caught up with one of their fans. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:27 Published 21 minutes ago Black Hole members have made the trip to Las Vegas



The Black Hole assures Raiders fans they will continue to support team in Las Vegas Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:33 Published 39 minutes ago Fans gathering outside Allegiant Stadium



Fans have gathered outside of Allegiant Stadium in anticipation of the game tonight in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:01 Published 43 minutes ago