Doctors notice an increase in depression and anxiety in patients

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN THE AMOUNT OFSUICIDES INWISCONSIN FROM2000 TO 2017.THOSE ARE THEFINDINGS FROM THEDEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SERVICES.TODAY,AS NBC 6'SERIC CRESTREPORTS... LOCALDOCTORS ARECONCERNED... THETREND COULD GETWORSE... DUE TO THEONGOING PANDEMIC.WERE SIX MONTHSINTO THE PANDEMIC...AND DOCTORS ARESTARTING TO NOTICEAN ALARMINGTREND... RELATED TOMENTAL HEALTH...."WE ARE DIFFENITLYSEEING AN INCREASEIN PEOPLE COMING INWANTING TO TALKABOUT MENTALHEALTH, DEPRESSION,AND ANXIETY..... IT ISDIFFINTELYINCREASING, IT'S NOWONE OF THE TOP 10REASONS THAT ANAMERICAN DIES."DOCTOR MIKE (ALEX-SAND-DRO-VICH) WITHAURORA HEALTH....SAYS WHILE THETREND OF SUICIDEACROSS THE STATEHAS BEENINCREASING FORDECADES... HE'SCONCERNED... ITCOULD BE GETTINGWORSE..."I'VE HAD PEOPLECOMIN IN SAYING I'VENEVER WANTED TOTALK ABOUT THIS BUTBASED ON BEINGFURLOUGHED ATHOME OR NOT BEINGABLE TO DOEVERYTHING INORMALLY WANT TODO I AM NOTICING I'MA LITTLE MORE SADAND I'D LIKE TO TALKABOUT IT."STRESS.... ANDISOLATION BROUGHTON BY THEPANDEMIC... AREBELIEVED TO BECONTRIBUTINGFACTORS TO POORMENTAL HEALTH....BUT DOCTOR (ALEX-SAND-DRO-VICH) SAYSOPIOD ADDICTION... ISALSO PUSHINGSUICIDE RATESUPWARD...."WE KNOW IN THEPATIENTS THAT AREBEING TREATED FORADDICTION THATABOUT 40 PERCENTHAVE ATTEMPTEDSUICIDE."THE ALARMINGTREND... ISN'T APROBLEM THAT CAN'TBE FIXED THOUGH....DOCTOR (ALEX-SAND-DRO-VICH) SAYSFRIENDS AND FAMILYWHO RECOGNIZETHEIR LOVED ONESARE DEPRESSED....CAN MAKE ADIFFERENCE SIMPLYBY ASKING.... IF THEPERSON ISCONSIDERINGSUICIDE..."WE'RE NOT PLANTINGA SEED, WE'RE NOTPUSHING THEM OVERTHE EDGE. WHAT WEDO FIND ISBROACHING THATTOPIC IF YOU'RECONCERNED CANLEAD THEM DOWNTHE PATH TO GET THEHELP THAT THEY NEEDAND DESERVE."THE TABOO TOPIC...THOUGH DIFFICULT TODISCUSS... IS ONETHAT SHOULD BETALKED ABOUT RIGHTNOW ACCORDING TODOCTORS... AND ASMORE PEOPLEREALIZE THAT TIMESARE MORE TRYINGDURING THISPANDEMIC... DOCTOR(ALEX-SAND-DRO-VICH) HOPES...PEOPLE DON'T SHYAWAY... FROM THETOUGH TALK..."CHECKING IN ONTHEM, DOING AMENTAL HEALTHCHECK, JUST CALL ORTEXT AND SAY HEYHOW ARE YOU DING?HOW'S YOUR MOOD?"ERIC CREST... NBC26AARON RODGERSWASN'T AS DOMINANTAGAINST THE LIONS





