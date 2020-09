Bofta Yimam reports on the filling of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat becoming a major election issue (9-21-2020)

Republicans Push Forward On Plan To Fill Supreme Court Seat After Ginsburg's Passing

Sen. Ted Cruz said he didn’t know whether Republicans had the votes to confirm President Donald...

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election...

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican, announced Sunday she is opposed to moving forward...