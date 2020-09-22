Yee-haw! Horse-riding protester shuts down Chicago highway as police give chase

A Chicago man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” was taken into custody Monday (September 21) after riding his horse on the Dan Ryan highway, according to reports.

At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan after Adam Hollingsworth, 33, better known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” was seen riding his horse on the expressway.

He rode for around 30 minutes as traffic slowed to a halt with Illinois State Police and Chicago police following close behind.

He exited at 95th Street and Hollingsworth was placed into custody.

It is not known at this time if there is any pending charges against Hollingsworth.