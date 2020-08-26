Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC removes guidance about airborne COVID-19 transmission

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
CDC removes guidance about airborne COVID-19 transmission

CDC removes guidance about airborne COVID-19 transmission

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reverted to its previous guidance about how coronavirus is transmitted, removing language about airborne transmission it had posted just days earlier.

Health, we want to be unimpeaded from doing so."

Mayor london breed's office says indoor worship services could resume by the end of the month, with 25 percent capacity.

In a statement, her office says: "we need to continue to follow the guidance of public health..

But with every step of reopening, we need to remember that the virus is still very much present and we have to move forward safely" # house speaker nancy pelosi who is catholic also commented, saying: "with all due respect to my archbishop, i think we should follow the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US CDC backtracks on airborne transmission

The CDC says its guidance on COVID-19 spreading through airborne particles was published in error.
SBS - Published

CDC removes warning on airborne spread of COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had posted guidance on...
CBC.ca - Published

No matter what the CDC says, here’s why many scientists think the coronavirus is airborne

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed language Monday from its website that said the...
Washington Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ask Dr. Nandi: CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error' [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error'

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had just updated its guidance regarding how COVID-19 spreads, but all that changed again today.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:41Published
CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It? [Video]

CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It?

Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne. Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Updated CDC guidance suggests COVID-19 test not necessarily needed if exposed to COVID-19, showing no symptoms [Video]

Updated CDC guidance suggests COVID-19 test not necessarily needed if exposed to COVID-19, showing no symptoms

The CDC revised its guidance on who should get tested for COVID-19, but some Tampa Bay area doctors fear the major implications of the change.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:06Published