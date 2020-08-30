Global  
 

Anti-Trump demonstrators protest ahead of election in front of president's hotel in NY

Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators marched through New York City on Monday, September 21 ahead of the November election.

Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators marched through New York City on Monday, September 21 ahead of the November election.

Demonstrators have continued to protest in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower.




