Providence College Issues Stay At Home Order Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Providence College is the latest institution dealing with a growing coronavirus outbreak.
WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
80+ Providence College Students Test Positive For Coronavirus In 2 DaysWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
