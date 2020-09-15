Global  
 

Providence College Issues Stay At Home Order Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Providence College Issues Stay At Home Order Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Providence College Issues Stay At Home Order Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Providence College is the latest institution dealing with a growing coronavirus outbreak.

WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.


