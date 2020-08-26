Global  
 

3 dead after severe floods hit Indonesia; hundreds evacuated, homes, cars washed away

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published
Severe floods hit Indonesia leaving at least three people died due to the heavy rain on Monday, September 21.

Footage shows the deluge of muddy brown water battering the Cicurug District, of Sukabumi Regency in West Java province.

The West Java Province Disaster Management Agency said the flood washed away homes, cars and motorbikes.

Three people who were traveling together in a car are understood to have died in the floods after they were swept away.

Around 12 villages were affected by the deluge.

Management officers are still collecting data regarding the number of losses and victims as a result of this disaster, though more are feared dead or missing.

The flood also inundated the area of the Danone-Aqua drinking water treatment plant.

Indonesia and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and the Philippines are at the height of their annual monsoon season, which sees torrential downpours.

Typhoon Noul passed through the region last week bringing widespread damage and severe flooding.




