Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire captain receives outpouring support after losing home

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Fire captain receives outpouring support after losing home

Fire captain receives outpouring support after losing home

A Fire Captain from Berry Creek who lost his home while battling The Bear Fire received a free trailer from the organization 'Emergency RV.'

6 - a firefighter from berry creek lost everything while battling the bear fire.

But as action news now reporter kristian lopez shows usãhe's not letting that keep him from protecting his community.

Pkg captain reed rankin/lost his home: the fire was on us constantly, it was chasing us down the hill and we kept getting people out.

Fire captain reed rankin was on the frontlines as the bear fire burned through berry creek.

Captain reed rankin/lost his home: everthing was lighting up, we were evacuating, we got a lot of people out and just started doing our job.

As*h* was working to save lives and protect people's homes.... captain reed rankin/lost his home: i found out my house did not make it.

Everything i ever had and owned was gone.

But even after losing everything- rankin hasn't stopped battling the fire and helping others.... captain reed rankin/lost his home: i've been up there everyday, i've been working there everyday on the fire line.

Protecting all of the structures that are left.

After hearing rankin's story - the organization "emergency rv" came to the rescueãwith a place for him to live (show picture of trailer) rankin: it was very great because right now we have nothing, and everybody in berry creek has nothing.

We are going to use that trailer to work out of our new fire station.

Kristian stand up near lakeside the bear




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boy, 3, set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser gel for Covid-19 [Video]

Boy, 3, set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser gel for Covid-19

A three-year-old boy was set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser for Covid-19 and a lighter. Captain Chuenbubpha and his older brother Nonoe, five, were fooling around while getting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published
The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash [Video]

The 2 other 'dangerous airfields' in India: Capt Ranganathan on Kerala crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:20Published
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published