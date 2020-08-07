Fire captain receives outpouring support after losing home

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 minute ago

A Fire Captain from Berry Creek who lost his home while battling The Bear Fire received a free trailer from the organization 'Emergency RV.'

But as action news now reporter kristian lopez shows usãhe's not letting that keep him from protecting his community.

Pkg captain reed rankin/lost his home: the fire was on us constantly, it was chasing us down the hill and we kept getting people out.

Fire captain reed rankin was on the frontlines as the bear fire burned through berry creek.

Captain reed rankin/lost his home: everthing was lighting up, we were evacuating, we got a lot of people out and just started doing our job.

As*h* was working to save lives and protect people's homes.... captain reed rankin/lost his home: i found out my house did not make it.

Everything i ever had and owned was gone.

But even after losing everything- rankin hasn't stopped battling the fire and helping others.... captain reed rankin/lost his home: i've been up there everyday, i've been working there everyday on the fire line.

Protecting all of the structures that are left.

After hearing rankin's story - the organization "emergency rv" came to the rescueãwith a place for him to live (show picture of trailer) rankin: it was very great because right now we have nothing, and everybody in berry creek has nothing.

We are going to use that trailer to work out of our new fire station.

