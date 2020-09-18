Global  
 

Deion Sanders introduced as next head football coach at Jackson State

Video Credit: WXXV
Deion Sanders introduced as next head football coach at Jackson State
Primetime has landed at Jackson State University.

Primetime has landed at jackson- state university... - today... the school introduced- deion sanders --- number 21 -- as the 21st head - football coach, of the tigers..- on the 21st day, of september.- - - - this will be sanders' first job- as a college coach... but the - pro football hall of famer has- gotten his feet wet, in the - coaching realm... as the- offensive coordinator, at his - alma mater... - trinity christian high school..- in cedar hill, texas.

And what- he lacks in experience... he- makes up for it...- with speeches that make you - wanna run through a brick - wall.

- - "i have a commitment to excellence in each- and every thing i do.

And i did- not leave my hundred acres and - mule to come here for - - - - no bull junk.

We're going to- win.

We're going to look good - while we win.

We're - going to have a good time, sonn- boom, while we win.

And we're - - - - going to do this professionally- but i believe this is going to- be a marriage made in heaven, - and i cannot- wait to get started.

Do you - believe?

I'm going to ask you - - - - one last time, do you believe?"

As a member of the swac... j-s-- isn't playing the 20-20 season,- due - to the corona-virus pandemic...- but is slated to return to play- a - spring season... in




