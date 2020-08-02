Low and moderate-risk high school fall sport resume

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

School sports are back.

That is for low and moderate risk fall sports only which includes: field hockey, cross country, swimming, golf, and soccer.

This afternoon poland high school cross country, girls and boys soccer programs kicked off their first official practices of the season.

Players wore masks and when on the sidelines, they socially distanced.

Girls soccer first year head coach of the reigning state champs, jason potempa says he is excited to get started but is aware of the season's uncertainty.

Jason potempa: my expectations are high we're hopeful that i get to finish the season.

Obviously we can't control everything that's going to be happening but the girls are excited i'm excited so we're glad to be out here.

Amanda sweet: i just have the expectation to play honestly i'm not really worried aboutwhae to have the games playing them and be able to take part in the sport this year.

Before games can be played, teams who have opted in to playing this season must complete 10 practices to be considered eligible for competition.

And in the n-f-l, a crushing blow for the new york giants.

--