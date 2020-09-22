USM drops heartbreaker in Scotty Walden’s debut

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

In Hattiesburg, another demoralizing loss for Southern Miss in Scotty Walden’s debut as interim head coach.

- - in hattiesburg... another - demoralizing loss, for- southern miss... in scotty- walden's debut, as interim head- coach.- the golden eagles were in total- control, with a 27-10 third - quarter lead... but couldn't- couldn't put away louisiana - tech late... giving up the game- winning touchdown, with - 14 seconds left to go... in a - crushing 31-30 defeat.- hard not to second guess some - - - - aggressive play calling, in the- early going... including a- turnover on downs, instead- of attempting a field goal... - and a missed two-point- conversion... - when the game was 7-6.- - "when you've got a lead 27-10, we've got - to finish that game.

My big - message to the team was we have- to expect to win and- - - - expect to win.

When we're up- 27-10, there's no excuse to let- them back in the- game.

And again, hindsight is - 2020.

We win this game, we're - not talking about this.

I - mean that's the truth.

Since we- lost it, we probably should've- kicked it, right?

And i - get it.

But the only thing i- regret on that is - and it's my- fault - is if we go for it on - fourth- - - - down and that long, i need to - make sure that we have a route- combination that gets - us past the sticks."

Overall, an inspired effort fro- u-s-m... led by senior wide - receiver tim jones, out of- biloxi... who went for 160 yard- and - two touchdowns, on eight- catches... before leaving - the game, with a minor lower- body injury.- - big weekend for injuries... - leading to some playing time fo- southern miss quarterback nick- mullens, on sunday... filling - in for san francisco's jimmy- garappolo... to the tune of 8-1- passing... for 71 yards... and - pick.

- and then on thursday... fresh - start for mike thomas, with the- cincinnati bengals... catching- four passes, from joe - burrow... for 31 yards... and a- touchdown.-