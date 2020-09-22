USM drops heartbreaker in Scotty Walden’s debut
USM drops heartbreaker in Scotty Walden’s debut
In Hattiesburg, another demoralizing loss for Southern Miss in Scotty Walden’s debut as interim head coach.
February.
- - in hattiesburg... another - demoralizing loss, for- southern miss... in scotty- walden's debut, as interim head- coach.- the golden eagles were in total- control, with a 27-10 third - quarter lead... but couldn't- couldn't put away louisiana - tech late... giving up the game- winning touchdown, with - 14 seconds left to go... in a - crushing 31-30 defeat.- hard not to second guess some - - - - aggressive play calling, in the- early going... including a- turnover on downs, instead- of attempting a field goal... - and a missed two-point- conversion... - when the game was 7-6.- - "when you've got a lead 27-10, we've got - to finish that game.
My big - message to the team was we have- to expect to win and- - - - expect to win.
When we're up- 27-10, there's no excuse to let- them back in the- game.
And again, hindsight is - 2020.
We win this game, we're - not talking about this.
I - mean that's the truth.
Since we- lost it, we probably should've- kicked it, right?
And i - get it.
But the only thing i- regret on that is - and it's my- fault - is if we go for it on - fourth- - - - down and that long, i need to - make sure that we have a route- combination that gets - us past the sticks."
Overall, an inspired effort fro- u-s-m... led by senior wide - receiver tim jones, out of- biloxi... who went for 160 yard- and - two touchdowns, on eight- catches... before leaving - the game, with a minor lower- body injury.- - big weekend for injuries... - leading to some playing time fo- southern miss quarterback nick- mullens, on sunday... filling - in for san francisco's jimmy- garappolo... to the tune of 8-1- passing... for 71 yards... and - pick.
- and then on thursday... fresh - start for mike thomas, with the- cincinnati bengals... catching- four passes, from joe - burrow... for 31 yards... and a- touchdown.-