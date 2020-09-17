Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 minutes ago

Circuit Court Clerk Tony Rook said voters can expect different safety measures implemented during the special election Tuesday.

Oktibbeha County poll workers plan to keep themselves, voters protected

Wtvas nicole dantzler is live at one of the precincts to tell us how voters will be protected from the coronavirus.

Im outside of the central starkville precinct at the circuit courthouse where some residents will come to vote in the special election..

Poll workers said they have a plan to keep voters safe.

"i think that voters can expect to see a lot of safety issues implemented."

Tony rook-oktibbeha county circuit court clerk 0:00-0:05 tuesday voters in oktibbeha county will cast their ballots for the senate district 15 and house district 37 seats.

Because the coronavirus pandemic will change the way residents vote at the polls..circuit court clerk tony rook said election workers are preparing now to keep everyone protected.

"they'll have access to hand sanitizer, gloves and all the personal protective equipment we're accustomed to seeing these days."

"social distancing will be enforced by the bailiffs, we should have markings on the floors."

(before voters go to the polls tomorrow they will have these choices..

Bit instead of a scantron and a pen to mark their choice..

They will use a touch screen machine.

Rook said the poll workers will wear masks and space out the voting machines by at least 6 feet.

"oktibbeha county uses what's called a tsx machine."

Voters will select the candidate they want to vote for using the touch screen computer...but get this..

They wont use their fingers.

"as an option this year individuals will be able to use qtips instead of fingers to decrease possible contamination of the touch screens."

Just like this, rook said voters will use the cotton swab and then throw it out once theyre finished.

And to minimize how many people are inside..

Workers will direct foot traffic in different areas.

"voting tomorrow will be as safe as going into any department store or grocery store now."