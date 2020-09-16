Coaches, players excited for football's return

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The Minnesota State High School League reinstated both football and volleyball Monday morning.

Gridiron ?

"* just ahead./// the minnesota state high school league made the decision today to reinstate both football and volleyball to the fall.

Kimt news 3 sports director kaleb gillock joins me now with how local players and coaches are reacting to the decision.xx (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Of excitment on the gridiron today as we'll see plenty of friday night lights this fall.

It's going to be a different season for athletes in minnesota ?

"*?

"* but they wan be on the field.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has the story.xx "the minnesota state high school league made the decision this morning, football will be played in the fall this season.

Coaches and players from around the area are excited to be back and have a sense of normalcy."

"relief and some excitement."

Both those words ring true for rochester coaches and players ?

"*?

"* who are happy to be ou the field.

"you know we waited a long time and we were ready to go with whatever they said but just the excitement of knowing that it's coming for real now."

The friday night lights will return this fall ?

"*?

"* at century, the pads w on today ?

"*?

"* and players couldn't wait to get going.

"about 90 percent of them were here 30 minutes before practice even started, that tells you a little bit about the excitement level that they have to get going."

"i was excited, i'm ready to play some football, i've been waiting all summer long to get out here and hit somebody really."

Each team will play a condensed six game schedule with two following weeks dedicated to section playoffs.

There will be no state tournament this year ?

"*?

"* m to the dismay of coaches.

"there's people that are disappointed either way but there's going to be but i think the main thing is to stay positive and just focus on being able to get out there and play football.

"we all wanted to have a postseason and i think that that was the driving factor for a lot of people to think that spring would be the better option so it's a little disappointing that we don't have a full playoff scenario."

It's not a normal season by any means ?

"*- but it will all feel normal when they step out under the lights this october.

"we're really motivated, i feel like we're one of the top teams, we can go out in our section and do (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Are scheduled for october ninth and tenth.///