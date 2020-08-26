Wisconsin AG says Jacob Blake probe in final stages

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Monday (September 21) that the investigation of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake is in its final stages.
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.
President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amidfury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake which left the 29-year-old Blackman paralyzed. But Trump said he will not be meeting with Blake's family. Hedisclosed that he spoke with the family's pastor, who said the family wantedtheir attorney to join the meeting. Trump said he declined because that wouldbe "inappropriate."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked days of civil unrest and protest over racial injustice. Gloria Tso reports.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing on Friday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put..