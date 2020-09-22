President Donald Trump addresses crowds at two Ohio stops
President Donald Trump addresses crowds at two Ohio stops
While visiting Ohio, President Trump hoped the promise of jobs would help secure votes for a second term in an area once hit hard by economic downturn, and he applauded two Little Miami football players who carried flags supporting police and firefighters.
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday. Gavino Garay..
[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, while the two are about even in Pennsylvania, according to Reuters/Ipsos..