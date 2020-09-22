Global  
 

President Donald Trump addresses crowds at two Ohio stops

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:29s - Published
While visiting Ohio, President Trump hoped the promise of jobs would help secure votes for a second term in an area once hit hard by economic downturn, and he applauded two Little Miami football players who carried flags supporting police and firefighters.


