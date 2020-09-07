The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby
The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby Plot synopsis: Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically.
Director: Mona Fastvold Writers: Ron Hansen, Jim Shepard, Jim Shepard Stars: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Karina Ziana Gherasim