The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby

The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby

The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby

The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby Plot synopsis: Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically.

Director: Mona Fastvold Writers: Ron Hansen, Jim Shepard, Jim Shepard Stars: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Karina Ziana Gherasim


Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby Romance ‘The World to Come’ Acquired by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to "The World to Come," a period drama and...
