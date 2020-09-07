The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby The World To Come Movie - Clip with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby Plot synopsis: Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically. Director: Mona Fastvold Writers: Ron Hansen, Jim Shepard, Jim Shepard Stars: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Karina Ziana Gherasim 0

