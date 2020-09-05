Benton High School going all-remote learning

Global  
 

A number of staff members at Benton High School have tested positive for Covid-19 and a significant number of staff and students are now needing to be quarantined

St.

Joseph school will temporarily have to go to all-remote learning due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

District administrators say a number of staff members at benton high school have tested positive for covid-19 and a significant number of staff and students are now needing to be quarantined.

Remote learning is scheduled from wednesday through october 5th.

There will be no school tomorrow -- teachers will be reaching out to students during the day regarding their online schedule and assignments.

The district also will work with families without internet access.

In all, more than 400 students across the school district are currently in quarantine due to covid-19 exposure.




