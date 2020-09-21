Energy at Allegiant Stadium is electric after Raiders' win
The energy at Allegiant Stadium is electric after the Raiders' first Las Vegas home game win.
Fans celebrate Raiders' first Las Vegas home game winFans celebrate Raiders' first Las Vegas home game win at Allegiant Stadium.
Reflecting on how pro sports has helped Las VegasReflecting on how pro sports has helped Las Vegas, 13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier talks about the Golden Knights and Raiders helping our city out of two different dark times.
Sportsbooks taking many bets on the Raiders first home game in Las VegasSportsbooks taking many bets on the Raiders first home game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.