Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie
Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie
Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Genetics have never been so hilarious!
A thrilling new place opens on Pine Tree Mountain, “Wild Life”, that offers a legendary experience.
By wearing a gene-altering bracelet, guests can transform themselves into a variety of animals!
Vick discovers that Wild life is hosting a competition with a massive grand prize and decides to enter.
He teams up with Bramble and a mysterious man named Leon, astonishingly winning the tournament!
Soon afterward, Leon is caught trying to secretly copy the park data by the owner, Tom, and Vick discovers that hybrid guests are going feral and attacking others... Who is the mysterious Leon?
Is Tom the mastermind Vick has to fight... Director: Leon Ding Writers: Tachi Cui, Rachel Xu Stars: Chris Boike, Nikki Stinson, Xiao Tan