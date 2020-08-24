Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:59s - Published Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie Boonie Bears The Wild Life movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Genetics have never been so hilarious! A thrilling new place opens on Pine Tree Mountain, “Wild Life”, that offers a legendary experience. By wearing a gene-altering bracelet, guests can transform themselves into a variety of animals! Vick discovers that Wild life is hosting a competition with a massive grand prize and decides to enter. He teams up with Bramble and a mysterious man named Leon, astonishingly winning the tournament! Soon afterward, Leon is caught trying to secretly copy the park data by the owner, Tom, and Vick discovers that hybrid guests are going feral and attacking others... Who is the mysterious Leon? Is Tom the mastermind Vick has to fight... Director: Leon Ding Writers: Tachi Cui, Rachel Xu Stars: Chris Boike, Nikki Stinson, Xiao Tan 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources PIXIE Movie



PIXIE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Pixie (Olivia Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago SECRETS IN THE WOODS Movie



SECRETS IN THE WOODS Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sandra (Brittany Underwood) is excited to go on a romantic cabin getaway in the woods with her new boyfriend, Brant (Taylor Frey). Everything is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Dogs Don't Wear Pants Movie



Dogs Don't Wear Pants Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: After losing his wife in a tragic drowning accident, Juha is left feeling lost and unable to connect with the world around him. But his life is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:39 Published on August 24, 2020

