Ranveer Singh wishes parents 40 years of marriage with a special post Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Ranveer Singh wishes parents 40 years of marriage with a special post Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday took to Instagram to wish his parents on their 40th wedding anniversary with a special post. #RanveerSingh 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this