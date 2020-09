Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week, Becomes One Of LA County's Largest Fires



The nature center at Devil’s Punchbowl is among the properties that have since been destroyed by the Bobcat fire. Laurie Perez reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:16 Published 1 day ago

Stubborn Bobcat Fire Passes 100,000 Acres In Second Week



Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the ever-growing Bobcat fire burning for nearly two weeks in the mountains of northeast Los Angeles. Laurie Perez reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago