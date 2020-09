President Trump said Monday he intends to announce who he will nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on either Friday or Saturday, waiting until late in the week to allow for funeral services for the justice to be held.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republican lawmakers to back his upcoming nomination for...

Republicans want to hold hearings and vote on Trump's nominee before Nov. 3. They have under 40 days...

Trump said he is planning to name his pick by Friday or Saturday, ahead of the first presidential...

